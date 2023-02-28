California hospital rebrands

Salinas (Calif.) Valley Memorial Healthcare System rebranded to Salinas Valley Health to simplify its identity and better reflect the system's growth.

"Our new brand honors the vision of those who laid the foundation of our health system, the heritage of our diverse community and our many accomplishments over the last decade, while also leaning into the exciting work ahead of us," Pete Delgado, president and CEO of the system, said in a Feb. 27 statement.

He added, "A modernized name, new look and new vision is not simply a 'refresh,' it is a reflection of how we have grown. Our culture of continuous improvement, driven by our qualified and dedicated physicians, nurses, clinical staff and employees creates excellence in all we do."

The health system, which has a 263-bed acute care hospital and medical staff of more than 300 physicians. The "Health" in Salinas Valley Health represents the organization's clinical expertise and community-based initiatives, according to a Feb. 27 news release from the system. The health system has launched several initiatives in the last five years to focus on health equity and improving access to care, including:

A mobile clinic

Co-sponsoring Blue Zones Project Monterey County, a program which partners with local organizations to engage residents in healthier habits

Partnering on the Monterey County Diabetes Collaborative

"The campaign introducing the organization's new name is inspired by the people who inspire us," said Adrienne Laurent, chief strategic communications officer of Salinas Valley Health. "You'll recognize local people and places as we roll out our vision of health for all."

The health system also unveiled a modernized logo of a plus sign or cross to represent the patients, families, community and health system striving for "optimal health," with points outstretched to symbolize community outreach, growth and deep roots, the release said.