Bakersfield, Calif.-based Mercy Hospital Southwest received a $5.5 million gift from local builder Tom Hardt and the Hardt Foundation that will help fund the construction of a new 106-bed patient care tower, bakersfield.com reported Feb. 15.

The new four-story tower will be named the Hardt Tower and will feature a neonatal intensive care unit, intensive care unit, cardiac catheterization suites, six operating rooms, specialized orthopedic units and an expanded emergency department.