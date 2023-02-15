HCA veteran takes CEO job at TriStar hospital

TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, Tenn., has appointed Cindy Bergmeier CEO, effective Feb. 6, according to the Dickson Post.

As CEO, Ms. Bergmeier is responsible for operations at the 158-bed hospital as well as the TriStar Natchez campus, a satellite location that provides emergency services, outpatient imaging and cancer care.

Ms. Bergmeier is a veteran of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, serving in various executive positions within the health system with a focus on quality and patient satisfaction, service line development, and physician and employee relations, according to the report.

Most recently, she served as COO of HCA-affiliated Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan. She also previously served as COO of Rapides Regional Medical Center / Rapides Women's and Children's Hospital in Alexandria, La., and assistant COO and co-ethics and compliance officer at Tulane Health System in New Orleans.

Ms. Bergmeier has a master's degree in health administration from the University of Colorado at Denver and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.