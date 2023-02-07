Americans' top concerns: stronger economy, lower healthcare bills

Healthcare concerns and the economy remain top priorities for Americans, according to new data released by the Pew Research Center.
The Center surveyed 5,152 U.S. adults between Jan. 18 and Jan. 24. Of the five main concerns they shared, two were related to the healthcare system, while two centered on finances.
Notably, only 26 percent of respondents believe the coronavirus outbreak should remain a top concern for national leadership.
More than half Americans believe these concerns should be top priorities for Congress and President Joe Biden to address this year. Each is listed by the percentage of respondents who identified it as a top concern.
- Strengthening economy — 75 percent
- Reducing healthcare costs — 60 percent
- Defending against terrorism — 60 percent
- Reducing influence of money in politics — 59 percent
- Making Medicare financially sound — 58 percent
- Reducing budget deficit — 57 percent
- Reducing crime — 57 percent
- Improving education — 57 percent
- Reducing availability of illegal drugs — 53 percent
- Dealing with immigration — 53 percent
- Improving energy system — 52 percent
Read more about the survey demographics and view the full list of priorities here.