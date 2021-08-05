1 in 5 US adults with chronic pain take opioids, CDC report finds

About 22 percent of U.S. adults with chronic pain in 2019 were taking opioids, according to a CDC report published Aug. 5.

The report is based on data collected from the 2019 National Health Survey Interview. Researchers identified 7,184 U.S. adults who reported chronic pain in the three months prior to being surveyed to assess the prevalence of prescription opioid use. The survey response rate was 59.1 percent.

Of those reporting chronic pain, 22.1 percent said they had taken a prescription opioid in the past three months.

Five more findings:

1. The highest use of opioids was seen among adults aged 45-64 (25.9 percent).

2. Overall, prescription opioid use increased with age and began to decline among adults aged 65 and older.

3. Women, unemployed adults, and those with a family income below the federal poverty level were more likely than their counterparts to report taking a prescription opioid for their chronic pain.

4. Adults with a bachelor's degree or higher were less likely to report taking prescription opioids than those with less than a high school diploma or GED.

5. Uninsured adults were less likely to take the drugs for chronic pain compared to those with private coverage or federal insurance.

"Prescription opioid use in the context of chronic pain management is associated with increased risk of misuse, addiction, morbidity, and mortality," the report said. "Examining differences in prescription opioid use among these adults may provide additional insights about how prescription opioids are used for pain in the U.S."