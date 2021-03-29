Florida insurer CEO on healthcare predictions post-pandemic

Florida Blue CEO Patrick Geraghty is excited for upcoming coverage and care changes post-pandemic, he told The Associated Press in an interview published March 28.

Mr. Geraghty said that even as the pandemic fades, the healthcare changes made will have a lasting effect.

Four things to know:

Mr. Geraghty said telemedicine will not be as frequent post-pandemic but will remain a standard part of care moving forward.



Teletherapy has been very popular during the pandemic. He said that once a relationship is established in person, much therapy can continue remotely.



The biggest two trends Mr. Geraghty sees moving forward are the blurring of lines between insurers and care delivery systems, followed by at-home care.



Technology can increasingly support at-home care, the Florida Blue CEO said. It is also more convenient and cost-effective.

